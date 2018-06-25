25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cele Vows to Shut Down Western Cape Taxi Ranks If Violence Continues

Police Minister Bheki Cele has issued a stern warning to Western Cape taxi operators that, if people continue to die due to taxi wars, he will shut down ranks with immediate effect.

Cele, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi, Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Western Cape Safety and Security MEC Dan Plato and Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant met on Sunday to discuss the taxi violence that has gripped the Western Cape.

Over the past few months, at least 13 people have been shot and killed in the province as a result of taxi violence.

"A special, dedicated communication line will be created to report taxi violence before it happens. Furthermore, a multidisciplinary approach will be implemented to intercept instigators of crime, especially those that hire [hitmen].

"A special team of detectives will be dedicated to investigate taxi violence cases in the province," read a police statement that was issued on Monday.

Cele said the government would adopt a tough approach when enforcing the law on behalf of the "weak and vulnerable citizens of the country".

He added that taxi associations which took the law into their own hands would not be tolerated by government.

"As government, we need to rise and protect the vulnerable. We cannot allow a situation of bloodshed and lawlessness on our roads. The full might of the law will be felt and heard in all corners," Cele said.

