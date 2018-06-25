Tanzania: Minister - Interconnection Fee Down

Dar es Salaam — The National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) has reduced the interconnection fee to Sh15.6 per minute,

This was revealed on Monday, June 25, by the deputy minister for Transport Works and Commutation, Eng Atashasta Nditiye.

Before the introduction of the NICTBB, the interconnection fee stood at Sh115 per minute in 2009.

The deputy minister was responding to a question posed by the Geita Urban MP, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, who wanted to know the extent to which the public benefits from the national fibre.

"Through the national fibre, telecoms have decided to provide packages that allow users to make calls across all networks at affordably compared to 2009," he said.

He also disclosed that there is huge increase in the number of the mobile users, which stands at 40,080,965 as of 2017 from 17,642, 408 in 2009.

For internet users, the number also grew to 22,995,109 in 2017 from 520,000 in 2009.

According to him, the national fibre also helped reduce the cost of making calls for the last consumer to Sh56 per minute in 2017 from Sh147 in 2009.