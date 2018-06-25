25 June 2018

Tanzania: Health Ministry Raises Alarm Over Chikungunya Fever

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Health has alerted the public about the outbreak of chikungunya fever after four people were reported to be carrying the virus.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu told journalists that said four people who were entering Tanzania from Mombasa through Tanga had been tested positive for the disease.

"Laboratory tests of their blood samples proved that they had chikungunya virus," she said.

According to her, the disease was first detected in Mtwara in 1952 and its name in Makonde means "becoming contorted" as the person suffering from it does so while writhes in pain.

Ms Mwalimu also provided an update of dengue fever, saying 226 patients have been diagnosed with it.

She said all those people were found in Dar es Salaam.

However, there is no report of death.

People suffering from chikungunya and dengue feel exhausted and feverish, with their heads aching just like those of malaria patients.

"There are no vaccines and we can only treat the symptoms and if the patient is not rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment he/she may lose life."

