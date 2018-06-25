Nigeria: Tiv Youths Demand Suswam's Release From DSS Custody

Makurdi — The National Council of Tiv Youths on Monday demanded that the Department of State Security Services (DSS) release former governor, Gabriel Suswam from detention or charge him immediately to the courts of law.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, Chief John Akperashi Gum, flanked by the leaders of the body said that it was only the courts which are the institution of State vested with the powers to determine whether a citizen is guilty of having breached the law or not in all situations.

The council also urged the Tor Tiv to muster all powers and influence vested in him on behalf of the Tiv race to ensure that no harm befalls Suswam and that he is released from the unlawful detention by the DSS or charged to court without any further delay.

"That Governor Samuel Ortom should have nothing to fear from the agitations of this body which in this particular instance is calling for the release of Suswam by the DSS, or that they should charge him to court instead of keeping him in perpetual detention without trial," the group said.

They further called on all people of good conscience within and outside the boundaries of Nigeria to condemn the arrest and continued detention of the ex-governor and equally demand for his release, stressing the potentially negative consequences to the country's relatively growing democracy as the dangerous trend of arbitrary arrests in their estimation portend if allowed to continue unchecked.

The council president recalled that Suswam was invited by the DSS to their headquarters in Abuja last Tuesday and that as a law-abiding citizen, he had honoured the invitation but has since then been detained by the security agency without any legal procedure.

"While this is clearly a violation of his fundamental rights as a free citizen of Nigeria entitled to justice under the laws of the country, there is more to fear from the fact that this is coming on the heels of series of alarm raised quite recently by notable figures in the country suggesting a possible plot by the government of the day to arrest key opposition leaders and have them put away on trumped up charges as we approach the 2019 elections," the group emphasised.