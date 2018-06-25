Nigerians, Argentines Troop to Saint Petersburg for World Cup Cracker

Russia 2018: Today's matches- Monday, June 25

Russia 2018: Harry Kane hits hat trick as England score six against Panama

Russia 2018: What Super Eagles must do to win Argentina - Coach Gernot Rohr

Russia 2018: Oritsefemi, Timi Dakolo thrilled with‎ traveling 20 hours on train to watch Super Eagles

Russia 2018: Super Eagles back in Essentuki ahead of Argentina cracker

Nigeria and Argentina fans are already trooping to Saint Petersburg ahead of Tuesday's last Group cracker between the two countries.

Nigeria and Argentina trade tackle in a must-win encounter tomorrow.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman, Ademola Olajire said never in the history of Saint Petersburg has it seen such an unending influx of Nigerians and Argentines.

"Large contingents of nationals of both countries have continued to pour into the city through the Pulkovo Airport and by other entry points.

"A fresh influx of Nigerians who have made their own private arrangements to watch the FIFA World Cup (particularly the Nigeria/Argentina match) started arriving in Saint Petersburg on Thursday last week.

"Hotels in the city are bursting at the seams as football -loving Nigerians and Argentines from different parts of the world, as well as Nigerians and Argentines resident in Russia, have swooped on Russia's second city," he said.