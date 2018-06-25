25 June 2018

Nigeria: ICPC Arrests Polytechnic Rector Over Certificate Forgery

By Fidelis Mac-Leva

The Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State Mr. Olaolu Akinola Olugbenga, has been arrested by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged forgery of a doctorate degree (PhD) certificate.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, who confirmed this to Daily Trust on Monday, said the suspect is a former Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Ogun State.

Okonduwa added that Mr. Olugbenga who is currently being detained by the Ibadan, Oyo State office of the Commission is undergoing interrogation after preliminary investigations carried out by operatives acting on a petition, confirmed that the suspect was actually working with a fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.

"However, during interrogation he insisted in his statement that the certificate was genuine", she said.

The suspect's action, according to the ICPC spokesperson, violates Section 465 of the Criminal Code and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 respectively.

Further action in accordance with the laws will be taken at the conclusion of investigation, Okonduwa said.

