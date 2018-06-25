THE bomb blast which rocked a Zanu PF rally Saturday leaving more than 40 party leaders injured was an "act of terror"… Read more »

Watch the Video: For close to 30 minutes, the meeting could not proceed as an uncontrollable Danha demanded the resignation of ZEC Chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba for failing to address opposition parties' grievances and conniving with the ruling Zanu PF to rig the forthcoming polls.

A multi-party liaison committee meeting organized by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to interface with political parties and iron out the contentious issue around the around voters roll last week degenerated into chaos after an opposition #1980 Freedom Movement party member Francis Danha disrupted proceedings demanding the resignation of election management body officials over failure to address their grievances.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.