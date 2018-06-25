A multi-party liaison committee meeting organized by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to interface with political parties and iron out the contentious issue around the around voters roll last week degenerated into chaos after an opposition #1980 Freedom Movement party member Francis Danha disrupted proceedings demanding the resignation of election management body officials over failure to address their grievances.
Watch the Video: For close to 30 minutes, the meeting could not proceed as an uncontrollable Danha demanded the resignation of ZEC Chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba for failing to address opposition parties' grievances and conniving with the ruling Zanu PF to rig the forthcoming polls.