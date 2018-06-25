MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti yesterday warned that Zimbabwe could slide into chaos if next month's elections are rigged.

Addressing hundreds of people in Mutasa Central, Biti accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of colluding with Zanu PF to rig elections.

"Those who are preferring stability over democracy are actually creating instability," he said

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora accused Zec of trying to use the 2013 voters roll.

He said Zimbabweans should mobilise each other and vote in their numbers as they take Zec head-on over electoral reforms.

"We have written to Zec that the voters roll they gave us is not a voters roll as provided for by the law," Mwonzora said.

"The voters roll by law is under section 9 and it should contain the names, particulars of the voters and face of the voter.

"The voters roll should contain biometric features of the voters and the face is one of them .

"We suspect they are using the 2013 voters roll pretending that it is new.

"This is a way to steal the elections. Zec is turning right while they are indicating left."

He added: "We are urging Zimbabweans to remain resolute and vote in their numbers.

"Mobilise to vote as we are taking on Zec head-on. We have power in our hands, but we have already taken a legal route against Zec."

Zec is under fire from opposition parties particularly the MDC-Alliance after it produced what they claim is a "fake" voter "We should not be divided among ourselves. Let's not give a chance to our enemy," Mwonzora added.

Mutasa Central MP Trevor Saruwaka, who doubles as the MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson, predicted the MDC alliance would claim all 26 parliamentary seats in Manicaland.