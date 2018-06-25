24 June 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Escalates Voters Roll War

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kenneth Nyangani

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti yesterday warned that Zimbabwe could slide into chaos if next month's elections are rigged.

Addressing hundreds of people in Mutasa Central, Biti accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of colluding with Zanu PF to rig elections.

"Those who are preferring stability over democracy are actually creating instability," he said

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora accused Zec of trying to use the 2013 voters roll.

He said Zimbabweans should mobilise each other and vote in their numbers as they take Zec head-on over electoral reforms.

"We have written to Zec that the voters roll they gave us is not a voters roll as provided for by the law," Mwonzora said.

"The voters roll by law is under section 9 and it should contain the names, particulars of the voters and face of the voter.

"The voters roll should contain biometric features of the voters and the face is one of them .

"We suspect they are using the 2013 voters roll pretending that it is new.

"This is a way to steal the elections. Zec is turning right while they are indicating left."

He added: "We are urging Zimbabweans to remain resolute and vote in their numbers.

"Mobilise to vote as we are taking on Zec head-on. We have power in our hands, but we have already taken a legal route against Zec."

Zec is under fire from opposition parties particularly the MDC-Alliance after it produced what they claim is a "fake" voter "We should not be divided among ourselves. Let's not give a chance to our enemy," Mwonzora added.

Mutasa Central MP Trevor Saruwaka, who doubles as the MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson, predicted the MDC alliance would claim all 26 parliamentary seats in Manicaland.

Zimbabwe

Vice President Chiwenga Says Blast an Act of Terror

THE bomb blast which rocked a Zanu PF rally Saturday leaving more than 40 party leaders injured was an "act of terror"… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.