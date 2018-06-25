25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Henri Van Breda's Appeal Application Delayed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Henri van Breda's application for leave to appeal his triple murder conviction has been delayed as his defence and the State need time to prepare, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Monday.

Originally set to be heard on Wednesday, the matter will now be on the Western Cape High Court roll on August 14, spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The convicted axe murderer's defence advocate Pieter Botha confirmed his client intended to appeal his conviction and sentence, after Judge Siraj Desai handed him three life sentences for the murder of three of his family members, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing the course of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Van Breda was last month found guilty of murdering his parents Martin and Teresa, as well as his brother Rudi and attempting to kill his sister Marli.

Desai in his judgement said the attacks displayed a "high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented disregard for the welfare of one's own family".

He said no argument had been advanced to mitigate the impact of the crime, describing the level of violence as "excessive and gratuitous".

Van Breda had claimed that intruders had entered their luxury De Zalze Golf Estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015 and attacked his family.

He maintains his innocence.

Source: News24

South Africa

Some Black Journalists Are 'House N****rs' - Malema

Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at the way Africans are perceived when talking about white or Indian… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.