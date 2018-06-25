South Africa: Through the Lens of David Goldblatt

analysis

David Goldblatt, one of South Africa's most renowned photographers, has passed away. Born in November 1930 in Randfontein, the internationally acclaimed photographer has had his work exhibited in newspapers and galleries around the world. His work focused on the harsh daily realities that black South Africans faced under Apartheid and he continued documenting the struggle for equality well into the democratic era. Aged 87, Goldblatt passed away peacefully in the early hours on Monday, at his home in Johannesburg. These are just some of his iconic images through the decades, courtesy of the Goodman Gallery.

Winder house, Farrar Shaft, Anglo Mines, Germiston. 1965. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery Going home: Marabastad-Waterval route: for most of the people in this bus, the cycle will start again tomorrow at between 2 and 3 am. 1984. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery Dancing-master Ted van Rensburg watches two of his ballroom pupils swinging to a record of Victor Sylvester and his Orchestra, in the MOTHS' Hall at the old Court House, Boksburg. 1980. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery A farmer's son with his nursemaid, Heimweeberg, Nietverdiend, Western Transvaal. 1964. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery The bedroom of Ozzie and Sarah Docrat before its destruction under the Group...