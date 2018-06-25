25 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Day Old Baby Stolen From Ntcheu Hospital

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in the central district of Ntcheu are hunting for unknown woman who stole a newly born baby boy at Ntcheu District Hospital on Friday.

According to Ntcheu police publicist, Hastings Chigalu, the baby was declared missing shortly after he was delivered by his mother, Selina Madengu 18, at around 13:00 hours on June 22, 2018 and was admitted for further monitoring.

"Next to her bed, was another woman who seemed to be pregnant and waiting for delivery. At around 1900 hours, Madengu went to have a bath and left the baby in the hands of the suspect," explained Chigalu.

"Upon returning from her bath, it was disheartening to learn that the suspect had left with the baby. Efforts to find the baby proved futile as it was already too late to trace the culprit within the hospital premises."

Search for the baby and the suspect, who is medium in size, blown in complexion and in her twenties, is underway, said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, police are requesting people who may come across a woman carrying a new born baby but was never pregnant, or any, who may behave strangely while with a baby, to report to any nearest police station

