25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Relatives to Appear in Court for Murder of Rape Suspect

Two men and a woman are expected to appear in the Addo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after they allegedly killed a man they found purportedly raping one of their relatives.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the suspects, aged between 23 and 50, were arrested on Sunday. They allegedly attacked Xolani Lose, 35, after he broke into the home of a 20-year-old woman in Kwa Nomathamsanqa, a township situated in Addo in the Eastern Cape.

According to Nkohli, Lose allegedly broke into the house at around 03:00 and allegedly raped the woman who was alone at the time. He said relatives then arrived during the assault and attacked him.

Nkohli said Lose died at the scene. A case of rape was also opened for investigation.

