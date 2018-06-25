Malawi: DPP Will Lose 2019 Elections If It Fails to Establish Nsanje Port, Teases MP Kamphamtengo

The colour dream of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika--the Nsanje Inland Port-- should come to reality by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fulfilling its campaign promise in establishing the much-touted Nsanje World Inland Port project, which has already cost the taxpayer billions of kwacha, otherwise the party may lose next year's election, an opposition legislator has said.

Since its inception in 2008, the project--and one of the flagship projects in the DPP 2014 manifesto--has not progressed and there is only a slab as a swampy fishing ground for locals. It is a neglected site depicting an abandoned dockyard with the Shire River choked by weeds.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament for Salima North, Canaan Yona Kamphamtengo, urged DPP to live to its election promise and establish the Nsanje port or risk losing th 2019 polls.

"I see there are no attempts (for an update) on the Nsanje World Inland Port project. Can I habe a clarification on the Shire-Zambezi Waterway?" said Kamphamtengo in Parliament.

He said the DPP have to live up to the promises they made and make sure they deliver.

"Failure to do Nsanje World Inland Port project is failure to enter into government (again) come 2019," the legislator taunted DPP.

First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje laughed alongside other legislators on Kamphamtengo's taunts.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe said the project is on course despite, setbacks.

The DPP promised that once elected it would make the Nsanje Port a reality.

Launched in April 2014 titled: 'Towards a people-centred government', an analysis of the manifesto shows that the DPP government has successfully implemented campaign promises that which caught the attention of Malawians for their uniqueness such as limiting the size of the Cabinet to 20, implementing the Malata and Cement subsidy and establishing community colleges.

But the party has not done well especially on law and administrative reforms in the Executive.