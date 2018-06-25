Tanzania: Dozen Feared Dead in Mkuranga Crash

Fourteen people are feared dead after a truck and commuter minibus collided earlier today.

It is reported that the deadly accident occurred at Kiguza area, Mkuranga in Coast region after the vehicles collided at around 4am.

At least four passengers are reported to have been seriously injured and were rushed to Mkuranga Hospital for medication.

Bodies of the deceased are also preserved at the health facility.

When contacted by the Daily News Digital, Rufiji's Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Onesmo Lyanga said official statement about the accident will be released later on today.