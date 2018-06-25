Tanzania: Revealed - 14 People Died in Mkuranga Crash Were Relatives

It has been confirmed that 14 passengers who died in a fatal accident involving a lorry and minibus early on Monday in Coast Region, were family members and relatives who were heading to attend a graduation ceremony of their family member who has completed military training at Msata Camp.

This is according to a statement issued by the State House Communications Directory on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at Kiguza area, Mkuranga in Coast region after the hired commuter collided with the lorry before veering off the road at around 4am.

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to relatives and family members of deceased passengers saying he has "received the information with grief."

"Present my condolences to family members of the deceased, I join them during this difficult grief period time and I pray for the deceased to rest in peace," the President was quoted in the released statement.