25 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Revealed - 14 People Died in Mkuranga Crash Were Relatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Messomapya

It has been confirmed that 14 passengers who died in a fatal accident involving a lorry and minibus early on Monday in Coast Region, were family members and relatives who were heading to attend a graduation ceremony of their family member who has completed military training at Msata Camp.

This is according to a statement issued by the State House Communications Directory on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at Kiguza area, Mkuranga in Coast region after the hired commuter collided with the lorry before veering off the road at around 4am.

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to relatives and family members of deceased passengers saying he has "received the information with grief."

"Present my condolences to family members of the deceased, I join them during this difficult grief period time and I pray for the deceased to rest in peace," the President was quoted in the released statement.

Tanzania

Dodoma Signs for Major Bus Terminal

DODOMA City Council (DCC) announced yesterday that it would this week sign a contract to start construction of its major… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.