26 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Puzzle of Four Bodies Discovered in Dundori Forest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
By Joseph Openda

Detectives in Nakuru are piecing together information that could help unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of four men whose bodies were found in Dundori Forest.

Police reports say the bodies were discovered on June 17 in a thicket in the expansive forest between Nakuru and Nyandarua counties.

The bodies were discovered by police officers from the nearby Mirangine Police Station, who were tracking stolen cattle.

The officers stumbled upon the bodies in the thick forest, which has become a hideout for criminals. Bodies suspected to have been transported from other places are also often dumped in the forest.

Police said the victims' hands were tied at the back with ropes while their heads were covered with polythene bags.

LYING IN THICKET

"I suspected that all was not well after I spotted them lying in the thicket. I immediately alerted my colleagues," said one of the police officers who retrieved the bodies.Notably, the bodies, which were smartly dressed, had no bruises or gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations showed that the four, believed to be aged between 30 and 50, could have been suffocated.Police are trying to find out whether the victims were killed there or dumped there after being killed elsewhere.

Speaking to the Nation, Nakuru North Officer Commanding Police Division(OCPD) Edward Wafula said no identification papers were found on the victims, and that detectives are trying to trace their relatives.

FORENSIC ANALYSIS

"We could not identify the deceased since none of them had identification documents while the surrounding community says they do not recognise them. We have taken their fingerprints for forensic analysis to try and get their identities," said Mr Wafula.

"Once we get the fingerprint results, we will be able to circulate the information regarding the missing persons so that their relatives can find them," he added.

The bodies have been at the Nakuru County Mortuary.

Mr Wafula said they suspect that the four were murdered elsewhere and dumped in the forest since no local resident has made a report of a missing person.

He confirmed they have intensified patrols in the area to avoid any such incidents. The local residents have also called for increased patrols to boost security.

Kenya

Man Jailed After Killing Cats, Selling Meat to Samoosa Traders

A man who claims to have slaughtered more than 1,000 cats and sold the meat to the businesspeople since 2012 has been… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.