Nigeria: Ahmed Musa, Other Super Eagles Stars Seek End to Plateau Killings

Though they are far away in Russia and getting set for a crunch match against Argentina, Super Eagles stars at the World Cup are abreast of issues back at home in Nigeria.

The players have lent their voices; calling for a stop to the killings in Plateau State.

Leading the call for peace and a stop to the killings is man-of-the-moment, Ahmed Musa, who started his professional football career in Jos with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Musa, hero of Nigeria's 2-0 victory against Iceland last Friday, hails from Kano but lived most of his life in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

John Mikel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi are also among the football stars that trace their humble beginnings to the Tin City.

Other Super Eagles players also joined Musa to call for an end to the killings on the Plateau following news on Monday that almost 100 were killed over the weekend in attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Defender Leon Balogun and midfielder John Ogu both tweeted pictures seeking prayers for Plateau.

Musa tweeted a photo with the hashtag #StopTheKillingsInPlateau

while Ogu tweeted #PrayForPlateau They need our prayers.

Balogun's hashtag #UnitedWeStandDividedWeFall was accompanied by the photo of a candlelight.

The Super Eagles spokesperson Toyin Ibitoye informed FCNaija.com that there are no plans to have the players wear any armbands to show solidarity with the victims of the crisis during Tuesday's game Argentina.

It is understood that such requests are not made at short notices.

Nigeria face Argentina on Tuesday in St Petersburg and the players will hope that their performances can bring joy to a troubled nation.