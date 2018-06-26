25 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Tells D'Banj and Wife to Make Formal Statement

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram
D'Banj and his son.
By Njideka Agbo

The Nigeria Police has directed the Afrobeats star, Oladapo Olabanji, "D'banj", who lost his son in the family's indoor swimming pool on Sunday to make a formal report on the circumstances that led to the death of his son.

Mr Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said that the family should report the incident to the police after the period of mourning.

CSP Chike Oti, the command's spokesman, quoted Imohimi as saying in a statement that the state command had sent a delegation to condole with the family.

"The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire command shares in their pains. It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the little Daniel to the police," Imohimi said.

