Nigeria Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Olympic Day

In a bid to raise awareness on the vital role sport and physical activity play in society, the International Olympics Committee alongside the Nigerian Olympics Committee hosted the 70th anniversary of the Olympic Day in Lagos and three other states across Nigeria.

Olympic Day is an annual, global celebration that takes place on June 23rd. Every year, it sees millions of people - of all ages and from all walks of life - get active and participate in sporting, educational and cultural activities, encouraging them to enjoy and benefit from sport.

To mark the 70th anniversary, this year's Olympic Day theme is "United By", which aims to highlight how sport has the power to unite regardless of age, gender, religion, nationality, ability, and works to build a unified celebration of Olympic Ideas and values.

In the spirit of global peace and unity, Nigeria Olympic Committee is joining Olympic athletes, leaders of sport and members of the general public of all ages and abilities across Nigeria to celebrate the International Olympic Day.

The Olympic Day in Nigeria was held across four states, Lagos, Abuja, Bayelsa and Plateau state with participants engaging in sporting activities such as a 5km race, gymnastics, track and field events and Paralympic sports, including sports which are unusual or difficult to access. People of all ages took part, whatever their ability, with a chance to enjoy rare and prestigious encounters with athletes; take part in craft and cultural workshops; attend different sports demonstrations.

Speaking at the 70th Olympic Day Anniversary Celebration in Lagos, Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) Secretary General, Tunde Popoola said: "Olympism is about togetherness; it's about peace, doing well, and avoiding any wrong doing. To the children here today, you are the future of Nigeria, you are the future of this country, and we encourage you to take sports home, take it to your heart, practice it, and teach it to those just like you who are not here today, and one day, maybe one day, we believe you will represent Nigeria at the modern day Olympic Games."

Globally, National Olympic Committees, International and National Sports Federations, Organising Committees of Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, National Olympian Associations and Young Ambassador's around the world have been organising and participating in a myriad of Olympic Day activities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, in the lead up to June 23rd.

Speaking about the 70th Olympic Day anniversary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach said "We're living in a world where the Olympic values of tolerance, respect, understanding and peace are more important than ever. We have the determination and the courage and the will to promote and defend these values."

"In sport, we are all equal. This is why everyone is invited to celebrate our shared values, to celebrate the best of the human spirit, to celebrate our unity in diversity. Sport plays a unique role to put the values of peace, solidarity and respect into action

Sport has the power to unite through passion, teamwork, commitment, loss and victory. It unites by creating a shared well-being of body and mind. United By celebrates the power of Olympism to have a lasting positive impact on people's well-being - physically, mentally and socially - every day. It shows the values of Olympism and the global community it creates, building lifelong relationships that foster mutual respect amongst all.

Continuing the Olympism theme in 2018, the IOC is launching its first Olympism in Action Forum (OiAF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 5 and 6 October 2018. The OiAF will bring together stakeholders across the Olympic Movement and society to open new dialogues, discuss global challenges, and share innovative experiences and inspiring stories to further mobilize sport to create a better world.