Nigeria Imports to Grow As Chinese Yuan Weakens

As the value of the Chinese currency slides at the international currency market, analysts said Nigeria could see cheaper imports from the Asian giant on the back of the currency swap deal made recently.

The Chinese yuan tumbled to its lowest level in six months after the People's Bank of China (PBoC) reduced the reserve ratio requirement for commercial banks by 0.5 per cent. This move by the PBoC according to Lukman Otunuga, an analyst with global forex broker, FXTM, may fuel concerns over China's economic outlook at a time where global trade concerns continue to weigh heavily on sentiment.

Nigeria and China sealed a currency- swap deal worth $2.4 billion on May 4, 2018 , that is expected to provide local currency liquidity between Nigerian businessmen and their Chinese counterparts.

Otunuga in an emailed response to LEADERSHIP noted that a high degree of optimism remains over the Nigeria/China currency swap deal. He however said while a depreciating Yuan could be a welcome development for Nigeria as Chinese exports become cheaper, "the impact could be counteracted by the effects of a trade war.

"It must be kept in mind that China and the United States remain Nigeria's biggest trading partners, and a trade war between both nations can only spell trouble. A global trade war represents a major threat to stability and economic growth which is likely to negatively impact emerging markets.

"An undesirable situation where decelerating growth leads to reduced demand in imports - namely crude oil - could easily destabilise the Nigerian economy," he said. The Chinese yuan lost two per cent against the US dollar in the past week, falling for a sixth straight session as trade war concerns continued to weigh on sentiment, prompting rumours that the PBoC would take action to stabilise the currency.

The offshore yuan in Hong Kong eased to 6.5166 per US dollar in late afternoon trade, down 0.54 per cent from Wednesday's close. The currency has dropped 1,290 basis points, or 2.02 per cent, from last Wednesday's level of 6.3876 per dollar, wiping out almost all the gains this year.

"The worry of a trade war is to blame for the drop of the yuan. The US has threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese exports, which has led to worries about the outlook for the currency. This has led to selling pressure in the last week," said Ben Kwong Man-bun, director of KGI Asia.

With heightened trade fears eroding risk appetite and higher US interest rates sparking capital outflows from emerging markets, Otunuga said the Yuan may witness further downside in the short to medium - term.