Rwanda: Basketball Team Coach Relishes Mozambique Friendly Ahead of Wcup Qualifiers

Maxime Mwiseneza, the senior national basketball team head coach, has relished the opportunity to face Mozambique in a two-legged friendly tie in their final warm-ups ahead of Window 2 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup - African Qualifiers.

The upcoming qualifiers are scheduled for June 29-July 1 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Over the weekend, Rwanda faced Mozambique at Amahoro indoor stadium with both teams winning one game. Which, according to Mwiseneza, has helped them draw positives to bank on when they start quest for a ticket to the second round of qualifiers.

"The two games against Mozambique have greatly helped us gauge our level. The opponent were very strong, winning one game against them proved a point to us. On the other hand, the games were also meant to put players into the mood of the competition and I must say that we are now going to fight to progress to the next level," said Mwiseneza.

In the first game that was played on Saturday, Rwanda defeated Mozambique 93-88 inspired by US-based Dan Manzi who contributed 22 points with skipper Aristide Mugabe adding in 20.

Helton Ubisse of Mozambique's posted a game high 28 points while Manuel Kendal dropped 19.

In the two sides' second game on Sunday, the visitors stepped up their game to win by a 13-point margin after the game ended 68-81. Ismael Nurmamand and Elvis Houana contributed a combined 28 points for Mozambique, each dropping 14 points, while Kami Kabange was the best scorer for Rwanda with a game high 20 points.

In the second window, Rwanda will play Mali in the first game on June 29 and face giants Nigeria the following day before taking on Uganda on July 1.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the second round, where the 12 teams will be divided in two groups (E and F) of six teams each.

In the first window earlier this year, Rwanda posted an off-putting performance to finish at the bottom of a four-team Group B table with four points.

Uganda and Mali finished second and third respectively - both with also four points apiece - while the reigning African champions Nigeria topped the table with a maximum six points.

Sunday

Rwanda 68-81 Mozambique

Saturday

Rwanda 93-88 Mozambique