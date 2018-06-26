Kenya: Sofapaka Eye Return to Continental Football

Nairobi — Having won the title as a player and gone on to progress to the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2011, Sofapaka boss John Baraza now targets to replicate the same feat this year as a coach.

Batoto ba Mungu progressed to the third round of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield after a comfortable 3-0 win over Baba Dogo United on Sunday and the performance gave Baraza confidence that they are on the right path.

"If you look at the squad we have put in, then you understand how seriously we are taking this tournament. Small teams can surprise you and you can't take chances. I am happy that we are through to the next round and we will keep working hard," Baraza said.

He added; "We want to win this tournament and go back to continental football. We look at Gor Mahia and the success they have is because of playing in the continent. That is what we want as a club. As a coach also, I want to make history as well."

Having beaten Baba Dogo, Sofapaka will now clash with Leysa in the round of 16, the latter having shocked National Super League (NSL) side KCB 2-1 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champions AFC Leopards eased into the third round with a seamless 4-0 victory over Rainforest in Naivasha as they remain on course to retain their crown.

The victory saw Ingwe book a round of 16 date with Vihiga United who reached last year's semi-finals and this will be seen as a 'Western Derby' of sorts.

Elsewhere, 2016 champions Tusker FC moved to the third round with a hard fought 2-1 win over 2015 champs Bandari in Mombasa. Robert Matano looks set to move into his third consecutive final as a coach having reached 2016 with Ulinzi and won it last year with AFC Leopards.

Tusker will have a third consecutive return to the Coast region as they will play Mwatate United in the round of 16. All their Shield games have been away to Coastal sides.

Elsewhere, the experienced old feet at Friendzone have booked themselves an interesting date against 10-time champions Gor Mahia having beaten the young Zetech University in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Friendzone is a team made up of former players, some of who have long retired and in their mid-30s.

Gor Mahia have been literally jogging over the line in the opening two rounds and were 5-0 winners over Kenpoly in their round of 32 match in midweek.

In other round of 16 fixtures, last season's finalists Kariobangi Sharks will play Modern Coast Rangers having booked their slot with a 4-2 post-match penalties win over Wazito.

Nzoia Sugar who were handed a walk over after Kenya Police failed to turn up will face Riverplate while Ulinzi Stars who also earned a walk over after some fixture mixture with Kakamega Homeboyz will face Western Stima.

Posta Rangers will meanwhile take on Bungoma Superstars.

Round of 16 Full fixtures

Mwatate United v Tusker FC, Leysa v Sofapaka, Friendzone v Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks v Modern Coast Rangers, AFC Leopards v Vihiga United, Riverplate v Nzoia Sugar, Ulinzi Stars v Western Stima, Posta Rangers v Bungoma Superstars.

Round of 32 results

Wednesday:

Gor Mahia 5-0 Kenpoly (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos)

Ulinzi Stars 2-0 Kakamega Homeboyz (walkover- Afraha Stadium, Nakuru).

Sunday

Vegpro 0-4 Vihiga United (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm)

Rainforest 0-4 AFC Leopards (Karuturi Grounds, 3.15 pm)

Friend Zone 2-1 Zetech University (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am)

Sofapaka 3-0 Baba Dogo United (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm)

Kenya Police 2-0 Nzoia Sugar (Narok Stadium, 3 pm) (Walkover)

Western Stima 0(4)-0(2)Bidco United (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm)

Bungoma Superstars 2-1 Transfoc (Kanduyi Stadium, 3 pm)

Saturday

Mwatate United 2-0 Ushuru (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm) (Walkover)

Bandari 1-2 Tusker (Mbaraki Grounds, 3 pm)

Leysa 2-1 KCB (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm)

Kariobangi Sharks 2(4)-2(2) Wazito (Camp Toyoyo, 3.15 pm)

Posta Rangers 1-0 Kisumu Hot Stars (Green Stadium Kericho, 1 pm)

Kisumu All-Stars 1-4 Riverplate (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm)

Ligi Ndogo 0(2)-0(3) Modern Coast Rangers (Hope Center, 3 pm)