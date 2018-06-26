Rwanda: AU Reforms - President Kagame Meets Experts in Kigali

President Paul Kagame on Monday held a meeting with the African Union reforms team in Kigali.

The meeting comes ahead of the African Union Summit scheduled for July in Mauritania.

The Head of State - who is also the Chairperson of the African Union - is together with his team expected to brief the Summit on the progress on the reforms process during the summit.

Kagame who is spearheading the African Union reform process, in 2016 picked a team of nine experts from across the continent to facilitate the process.

The team includes Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Dr Carlos Lopes, Strive Masiyiwa, Cristina Duarte, Dr Acha Leke, Tito Mboweni and Amina J. Mohammed. Others include; Mariam Mahamat Nour, and Vera Songwe.