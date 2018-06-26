25 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: AU Reforms - President Kagame Meets Experts in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame on Monday held a meeting with the African Union reforms team in Kigali.

The meeting comes ahead of the African Union Summit scheduled for July in Mauritania.

The Head of State - who is also the Chairperson of the African Union - is together with his team expected to brief the Summit on the progress on the reforms process during the summit.

Kagame who is spearheading the African Union reform process, in 2016 picked a team of nine experts from across the continent to facilitate the process.

The team includes Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Dr Carlos Lopes, Strive Masiyiwa, Cristina Duarte, Dr Acha Leke, Tito Mboweni and Amina J. Mohammed. Others include; Mariam Mahamat Nour, and Vera Songwe.

Rwanda

Paramotoring Comes to Rwanda

Imagine flying an aircraft in which you are the only human being on board! Neither is there provision for a co-pilot,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.