Rwanda: APR Inch Close to the League Title

APR FC will need just one point when they host Espoir on June 27 at Amahoro Stadium to emerge as Azam Rwanda Premier League champions for a record-extending 17th time.

Theoretically, it is still possible for AS Kigali to win the title, too. But realistically, the City of Kigali-sponsored side will need to perform what would rather look as a miracle against Musanze FC at Ubworoherane Stadium, provided that Espoir also upset APR.

Ahead of the 2017-18 league's final match round on Wednesday (tomorrow), APR top the standings with 63 points and 34 goals of difference while Eric Nshimiyimana's side are second with 60 points and 29 goals of difference.

For the 2013 Peace Cup winners, AS Kigali, to win the league title, they will have to beat Musanze by a score-line larger than four goals and Espoir stun rivals APR.

On Sunday, Ljubomir Petrović's APR edged closer to the league title after beating relegation-bound Gicumbi GC 2-0 at Amahoro stadium. Center-back Prince Buregeya and forward Lague Byiringiro scored the two goals in the 6th and 90th minute respectively.

On the other hand, bitter archrivals AS Kigali overcame Amagaju 2-1, thanks to Jean Claude Ndarusanze's brace. Baba Yahya netted the consolation goal for Amagaju.

The last time that APR lost the league title on the final day, it was in 2002 when they faced Rayon Sports in a match-deciding clash, which the later won to lift the title.

Sunday

AS Kigali 2-1 Amagaju

APR 2-0 Gicumbi

Etincelles 2-0 Kirehe

Bugesera 2-0 Police

Miroplast 2-2 Espoir

SC Kiyovu 1-0 Mukura

Rayon 4-0 Sunrise

Musanze 3-2 Marines