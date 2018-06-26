Rwanda: Paramotoring Comes to Rwanda

Imagine flying an aircraft in which you are the only human being on board! Neither is there provision for a co-pilot, nor passengers:

The kind of stuff kamikaze pilots are made of, right?

Well, except that kamikaze pilots rarely make it alive to tell the story after a mission.

When Alain Julot and Sebastian Houben, both members of the Rwanda Flying Club made the first Paramotoring expedition in Rwanda on Monday morning, each manning their own Paramotor, the goal was not self-destruction but adventure. Good, clean, and safe adventure, albeit this time with a rush of adrenaline.

What, then, is Paramotoring? Well, it is the closest thing to flying a hot air balloon; I thought to myself as, together with other journalists, we marveled at Alain and Sebastian while they got their flight gear ready for takeoff at the Huye Aerodrome in Butare, Southern Province.

An earlier press release from the Rwanda Development Board had described the activity as "a form of paragliding where the pilot wears a motor on his or her back (a paramotor), which provides enough thrust to take off using an adapted paraglider or paramotor wing".

Paramotoring, we learnt, is the newest frontier in the country's adventure tourism segment, and is a collaborative effort between Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, and Rwanda Flying Club.

Monday's Paramotoring activity was basically a showcase by Alain Julot and Sebastien Houben for members of the local media, although the activity soon turned into a public spectacle, with crowds gathering at the edges of the aerodrome to marvel at the spectacle.

The two started off by getting their equipment ready, before we saw Sebastian strapping a propeller engine to his back. Then, with a short running start on the aerodrome runway, he was soon up in the air, accelerating in different directions.

His colleague Julot would join shortly, repeating the same procedure to gain thrust. Each hovered over the aerospace and its environs, varying their acceleration and altitude at will. Each man flew their Paramotors for approximately 30 minutes.

"Rwanda is the best destination for adventurers seeking memorable sustainable tourism experiences in Africa. We are happy to be soon introducing paramotoring, our new tourism experience. We will be the only country in East Africa offering such an experience," explained Belise Kaliza, the Rwanda Development Board Chief Tourism Officer.

"Visit Rwanda and discover just why our country is the new adventure tourism Mecca of Africa."

Rwanda becomes the first country in East Africa to offer Paramotoring as a tourism package.

The new adventure tourism experience will be officially launched in six months and visitors will be able to enjoy the activity in Huye town, Rubavu, Karongi, and the Nyungwe Forest National Park.

The tour itineraries will be managed by the Rwanda Development Board in collaboration with the Rwanda Flying Club.

Although prices for the product are yet to be communicated, officials revealed that for one to be eligible for Paramotoring, they will first undergo basic training by the Rwanda Flying Club.

Industry experts recommend between 5-8 days of training from a certified trainer for one to fly a Paramotor.

Contrary to public opinion, the activity is relatively safe, if not the safest form of private aviation. It is said to be safer than riding a motorcycle or flying in a small plane.