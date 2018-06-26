26 June 2018

Nigeria: Influx of Nigerians, Argentines for Duel At St. Petersburg

Never in the history of Saint Petersburg has it seen such an unending influx of Nigerians and Argentines. Large contingents of nationals of both countries have continued to pour into the city through the Pulkovo Airport and by other entry points.

A fresh influx of Nigerians who have made their own private arrangements to watch the FIFA World Cup (particularly the Nigeria/Argentina match) started arriving in Saint Petersburg on Thursday last week.

Hotels in the city are bursting at the seams as football -loving Nigerians and Argentines from different parts of the world, as well as Nigerians and Argentines resident in Russia, have swooped on Russia's second city.

Senate President Bukola Saraki will lead the cheers for the Super Eagles, alongside Ambassador Steve Davies Ugbah, Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung (who returned to Saint Petersburg on Monday), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola, as well as other members of the Nigeria Government delegation.

Members of the National Assembly (Senators and House Members), NFF Executive Committee Members, Members of the NFF Congress and former NFF Presidents and General Secretaries will also be at the match venue.

Former Nigeria coach Adegboye Onigbinde, directors in the Youth and Sports Ministry, Alhaji Abba Yola, Mr. Mainasara Illo, delegations from different States and other stakeholders including NPFL club owners are among those who will also cheer the Super Eagles live.

