Malawi: Nice Urges Youth to Fully Participate in Electoral Processes

Chikwawa — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust in has appealed to the youth in Chikwawa to participate in the forthcoming voter registration and voting processes for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

In an interview on Monday with Malawi News Agency (Mana) at the Boma, Chikwawa NICE District Civic Education Officer, Joseph Chamambala said they have planned different activities aimed at mobilizing, sensitizing and encouraging the youth in the district to take part in the upcoming voter registration process.

"Youths are another very critical sector of society which is supposed to be reached with information using different approaches. As NICE we have lined up a number of initiatives to help us reach out to as many youth as possible. For example, we use edutainment activities like sports bonanzas where the majority of participants are the youth," he said.

The Nice Officer added that, "So, through these sporting activities we intend to reach each out to every youth in the district with the information about voter registration and the importance of voting and why they must fully participate in the exercise."

Chamambala said apart from the sporting activities, they are going through churches and holding some community meetings in a bid to mobilize people for the forthcoming elections, adding that NICE last month (May) conducted about 49 community meetings with various stakeholders as one way of strategizing for the polls.

"The turn up has been impressive since a lot of young people have been forthcoming to attend these meetings. We have also trained volunteers to help in mobilizing communities on voter registration," he said.

"In fact, we intend to reach out to everyone in the district even those in the hard to reach areas so that they have the information and make informed decisions.

We hope all this will help to increase the turn out during the registration exercise and on actual polling day," The Officer added.

Chamambala emphasized that NICE is targeting everyone in the society as part of its core mandate to civic educate Malawians hence encouraging members of the communities to come in their large numbers during voter registration and also to vote in the forthcoming tripartite elections come May 2019.

"Our approaches are aimed at sensitizing the whole community on the importance of registering because if they will not register in August when the turn for the district comes, they will not have opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice in 2019," he said.

Malawi Electoral Commission will start voter registration exercise which will be conducted in phases starting from tomorrow June 26 to November 9, 2018 throughout the country in readiness for the tripartite elections in 2019.