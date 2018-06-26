Malawi: Police Appeals to Communities to Desist From Vandalism

Chikwawa — Police in the southern region has appealed to communities to desist from destroying police units and other structures whenever differences arise with the law enforcers.

Southern Region Commissioner of Police, Demster Chigwenembe made the remarks on Friday at the headquarters of Traditional Authority Makhwira in Chikwawa district.

Chigwenembe said it is bad to inflict damage on police formations since the biggest losers are the communities themselves.

"Without the police, development cannot take place as nobody will be interested to invest in places where there is insecurity," said Chigwenembe.

Chigwenembe reminded people that police units were constructed by the community and by destroying the formations, it means that they doing injustice to themselves.

"We understand that people are facing difficulties in accessing justice because of travelling a long distance to Chikwawa Police Station.

"We are ready to bring back our officers here once you complete rehabilitating the unit you destroyed," the commissioner said.

Chigwenembe, however, asked the people together with police officers than ordering them what to do because the law enforcers were trained to better carry out their duties.

Chikwawa Police Station Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner Davie Chingwalu appealed to people not take the law into their own hands.

"Whenever you have grievances against police officers, channel them to relevant authorities for appropriate action," Chingwalu said.

In his remarks, Ward Councilor for Makhwira South, Davie Jossam apologized for what people in his area did by damaging the police unit.