Kenya: Gor Juggernaut Rolls Into Kisumu

Table toppers Gor Mahia will be at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday looking to stretch their unbeaten run to a massive 12 points on the SportPesa Premier League table.

The defending champions will be up against Posta Rangers in one of the three games they have in hand, and this will be their first encounter with the postmen this season.

It will be K'Ogalo's second last league match before they set off to Tanzania for the Cecafa Club Championship which kicks off on June 28.

They are scheduled to play Sony Sugar in Awendo this Friday, before jetting off to Tanzania the following day.

"Our program is a little too tight but we have laid down the plans and if things move according to the script, then we shall achieve all our objectives," said Gor coach Dylan Kerr.

While other clubs have been shopping around for players to boost their squads ahead of the rigorous second leg, K'Ogalo have been unusually quiet on that front, although there have been linked to a number of high profile strikers, including Ugandan forward Erisa Sekisambu.

Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge are currently Gor's joint top scorers with eight goals apiece, but the 16-time champions have been looking to strengthen that department especially in light of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kerr's charges are yet to lose any league match so far this season, but victory has eluded the postmen in their last two games, and their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks.

The postmen have since bolstered their squad with the addition of the former Tusker trio of Edwin Lavatsa, Paul Odhiambo, and David Okello, all who penned three year deals a fortnight ago.

Based on their experience in the top flight, the trio are likely to be called upon to start, with Okello deputising first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Last season, Gor collected an easy 1-0 in in the second leg after being held by Posta to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but one has to go back to February 26, 2011 to find the last time Gor lost to Posta Rangers in a league match.

"Matches involving Gor are always difficult, but in such matches I see that my players are usually eager to put in extra effort because they enjoy the challenge. Gor are on a good momentum at the moment so we shall stick to our routine and who knows, maybe we shall be the ones to slow them down a little bit," Posta coach Sammy Omolo said with a light chuckle.