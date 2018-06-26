Kenya: Mugo Wins Mountain Classic Golf Tourney

Handicap 22 Ephantus Mugo scratched three holes, one at the opening nine and two at the back nine, but still went on to claim the overall title in this year's Mountain Classic golf tournament at the tough playing Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

He dropped shots over the second, and fourth, two at the fifth, having started by scratching the first hole. Holed in four pars in between with another bogey the ninth for 22 points.

The back nine was even worse as he double-bogeyed the 12th and 14th after scratching the 11th, recovered one at the 13th for the nine's 16 points and a total of 38 points, which was still good enough to earn him the overall title.

Taking the men's first prize in the event, which was marking its 10th anniversary and sponsored by Air Mauritius, J.B. Motors, Omega Risk Management, Forest Breeze Gardens and Windhoek Premium Larger, was Sammy Muriu, who carded 19 and 17 for 36 points to win two points from Stephen Kiaro, Ben Njuguna and A.I Kariuki who took the fourth prize.

Taking the gross as expected, was Michael Karanga on five over par 77, while Teresia Wainaina posted 32 points to claim the ladies first prize winning ahead of Mary Kimemia on 31.

Leading the past winners was veteran golfer David Ndirangu on 33 points.

The was a stiff competition for the sponsors prize, where Joseph Kimani carded 35 points to beat Martin Nyaga by the narrow margin of one point, as Paul Kaumbutho on 33 points was third.

Francis Gichomo on 32 beat Michael Nyangi on count back for the Amicus prize, as Frankline Mugendi also on 32 was the best guest, beating Kevin Nzioka on countback. Michael Ngene and Hilda Njeri won the longest drive and the nines went to Charity Njoroge and Dan Kagwe on 19 points each.

The going was however tough for veteran golfer Steve Kabundi, who managed only 15 points to win the Piga Mingi prize. A total of 120 players participated in the event.

The following is a summarised weekend golf round-up;

At Thika; Ladies Open; Winner- Silver Ashley Awuor 81 gross, cb Nancy Ndungu 81, Sarah Khanyereri 83. Bronze- Daith Ontune 92, Rose Ikenye 98 cb Grace Ngamau. Nett winner Betty Gacheru 70, Channelle Wangari 74. Bronze nett Carol Nganga 70 nett. Men winner- Nitin Harania 68 nett.

At Railway; Luminous Golf Day; Overall winner- John Lejirma 38 cb Frank Ombura, Waweru Kungu. Lady winner- Mildred Malubi 32, Muthoni Kamau 31.

Sponsor winner Kamau Kiarie 31, Gross- Samuel Njoroge 36, guest- Kevin Barasa 36, Nines- Gachungi Githaiga 23, P.J.G.Karanja 23 points.

At Sigona; Cyllus Onyango and Friends Golf Day; Overall winner- Rajeev Mediratta 40pts; Men winner- Ketul Tanna 39, Mandeep Chann 37 cb Sandeep Matharu 37. Lady Jane Njau 36, guest Simon Karari 31, junior-Dev Savani 35, nines- Kush Mediratta 20, James Mbuthia 20pts. At Vet Lab; Super Golf Day; Overall winner Dilan Thakkar 37, Men winner- Ochieng Abekah 36, Steve Orinda 34, Lady- Evie Gardner 33, Sponsor- James Ndiritu 35 cb Mike Njogu. Guest- Tom Simba 35, Junior - Leo Zurovac 31, Gross- Jack Mwangi 78 gross.

In Nakuru; New KCC Golf Day; Overall winner P. Hunjan 41 pts, Daniel Cherono 40, Men winner; Njuguna Njoka 39, Gross Nelson Koech 35, Lady winner Eleanor Wambui 36, Guest Anthony Kiragu 35. Junior Wesly Kihumba 31 pts.