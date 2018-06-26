Nigeria: Musa Will Show Up Strong Against Argentina - Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes that forward Ahmed Musa's top form could help his side in their final Group D match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old scored both goals for his team in their 2-0 defeat of Iceland last Friday.

"Musa made wonderful, fast attacks and scored these goals with his wonderful technique. I saw him in the training [at CSKA Moscow] and he was fighting to come back to the rhythm, working very hard. I hope that the confidence he has now will help all the team to make a good result tomorrow against Argentina," Rohr told journalists.

Nigeria, who have three points after playing two group-stage matches and are second in Group D, will face Argentina in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The South American side are bottom of the group with just a point from their first two games.