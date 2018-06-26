26 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Musa Will Show Up Strong Against Argentina - Rohr

Tagged:

More on This

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes that forward Ahmed Musa's top form could help his side in their final Group D match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old scored both goals for his team in their 2-0 defeat of Iceland last Friday.

"Musa made wonderful, fast attacks and scored these goals with his wonderful technique. I saw him in the training [at CSKA Moscow] and he was fighting to come back to the rhythm, working very hard. I hope that the confidence he has now will help all the team to make a good result tomorrow against Argentina," Rohr told journalists.

Nigeria, who have three points after playing two group-stage matches and are second in Group D, will face Argentina in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The South American side are bottom of the group with just a point from their first two games.

More on This

Eagles Set to Advance to Fourth Round of 16 At World Cup

The Super Eagles will clash with La Albiceleste to give it their best shot when they both meet today at Saint Petersburg… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.