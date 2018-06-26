26 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Constructing a Safer Internet for the Sake of Our Children and a United Society

opinion By Pinky Kekana

The internet is a hub of content which is undesirable for use by children and society in general. To this end, South Africa's participation in and membership at the International Association of Internet Hotlines (InHope) is critical for protection of children who are becoming increasingly exposed to the dark portals on the internet.

"The children must, at last, play in the open veld, no longer tortured by the pangs of hunger or ravaged by the disease or threatened with the scourge of ignorance, molestation and abuse, and no longer required to engage in deeds whose gravity exceeds the demands of their tender years." - Nelson Mandela

As we celebrate the centenary year of former President Nelson Mandela, his salient vision of the environment in which children live is more poignant now more than ever. Especially in a society where playing is no longer confined to the veld; with the advent of technology, playing now encompasses a global and seamless world, thanks to the internet.

The internet is rapidly becoming a way of life for many South Africans. According to a study by global digital agency, We Are Social and social media management platform, HootSuite, as of...

