South Africa: Khaya Sithole - Saica's Robin Hood or Straight Up Hoodlum?

That's the question at the heart of a South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) disciplinary hearing regarding the behaviour of one of its members, the rogue accountant and Wits senior lecturer, Khaya Sithole. But as the association braces for its annual general meeting, it faces much larger questions. For instance, what has happened to true oversight and accountability in the South African financial sector? And how can a system itself so manifestly corrupt ever hope to correct its course?

Here comes the money

Much like prostitution or drug dealing, accounting is an ancient, venerable profession. Much like mainstream religions and superhero comics, it has its own elaborate origin story. In 1494, Luca Pacioli finally completed his civilisation-altering Summa de Arithmetica, a Renaissance-era masterpiece that helped introduce double-ledger accounting to the dark art of financial management. Where merchants had previously consulted wizards, astrologers and sangomas on how best to keep their books, they now had at their disposal a simple, inviolable axiom: "For every credit in a ledger, there must also be a debit."

As we leave Enlightenment rationality in the rearview mirror and careen into a re-upped age of magick and occultism, it shouldn't be...