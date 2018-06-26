Malawi: Waging War Against Food Insecurity

Lilongwe — In the outskirts of Lilongwe rural in Traditional Authority (TA) Malili, one local farmer, Kepson Kasema, is usually concerned with the ever-increasing numbers of families that are food insecure, year in, year out.

A majority of households in his area do not complete the full circle of a year without running short of food reserves.

"By November, the hunger starts to bite and you see people going into the city every day to look for piece works," says Kasema, a resident of Mtalimanja Village in the area.

"Many families are always food insecure every year."

Prolonged dry spells, high food prices and high poverty levels are key factors driving acute food insecurity in Malawi, says the 2018 Global Report on Food Crises by Food Security Information Network (FSIN).

By the beginning of last year, there were over 5.1 million food insecure people in need of urgent action, the reports add. This immediate action is always seen in the short-term solution of providing relief food, which is not sustainable.

Food security in Malawi is historically unstable, says the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC). The food insecurity prevalence has ranged from just one percent to 46 percent over the last 12 years.

According to MVAC, such a trend reflects the need to reduce food insecurity and low household resilience to shocks.

Suggested solutions include expanding income-earning opportunities and enhancing household capacity to prepare for difficult times through savings or investments as a cushion to high inflation and high food prices.

In Malili, this is what Kasema and other 56 people are doing to fight food insecurity in their homes.

Operating as Kalinga Cooperative under the Community Savings and Investment Promotion, the members run a farm input credit facility with fertilizer as the main item.

The cooperative, found in Mkunthula Village, has 57 members, 44 women and 13 men, under this credit facility.

The saving scheme sees members of the group pooling their finances into one basket, lend it and charge interests.

While most community savings group opt to share the dividend and capital for various businesses and farming activities, members of Kalinga choose to procure fertilizer on credit.

"Giving each other money direct is at times tempting. Occasionally, people spend it on other things than procuring fertilizer.

So, we buy the fertilizer in bulk and share it among ourselves to avoid temptations of using the money for other competing needs," says Kasema.

The fertilizer credit facility started in earnest but now it has gained ground in Kalinga. It started in 2015 after realizing that many people had difficulties in buying fertilizer for their fields, says Prisca Laika, secretary for the cooperative.

"Lack of financial resources to buy fertilizer is a big problem. Reliance on fertilizer from Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) has not helped matters either," says Laika adding that the only means of getting out of this poverty trap is for people to engage in community savings and investment.

In the 2015/16, the group bought fertilizer worth K912, 000 using money from their savings. They shared one bag each among 55 people and the returns in terms of paying back the loan hit close to K1.3 million.

The following year, there was an improvement.

"Each of the interested members, 48 in total, got two bags with each going at K24, 000," says Laita.

In the just ended farming season, the group shared fertilizer worth K905, 000. Although the rains were not favourable, many people are still optimistic of good harvests that should enable them to pay back their loans.

For people like Kasema, this credit scheme is providing a sustainable way of getting farm inputs towards their agriculture production. The final result is that there is increased yield.

"From my harvests last year, I sold three bags of shelled groundnuts at a total of K180, 000. I also sold eight bags of soybean at unspecified prices since I was selling to vendors," he says.

From the proceeds of this sale, Kasema has molded 35,000 bricks and bought 32 iron sheets for his housing projects.

Eneli Beliyamu, 53, cannot stop marveling at this credit scheme. Once a hopeless farmer who had nowhere to get resources for her farming practices, she is now a strong pillar for her family.

In 2016/17 growing season, she got six bags of fertilizer from the scheme and produced about 100 bags of maize from her five-acre field.

She too realized a substantial amount of money, about K300, 000 as sales from some of the produce and she has already made some investments.

"I bought an ox-cart which is now generating money through hiring. I charge between K1500 and 2000 per trip. I also finished plastering my house after buying 12 bags of cement from that money," Beliyamu says.

The growth of Kalinga Cooperative and its members cannot be overemphasized. The group has shares at Comsip Union worth K500,000.

Boasting K6.3 million in its chest, the group is ambitious to generate more wealth through investment in agriculture. It has procured land worth K900, 000 for planting a maize mill as part of its business, according to Lemison Jenala, chairperson for the cooperative.

But for all the glaring individual and group investments and profits, it is the fertilizer credit scheme that is doing wonders in ensuring food security in homes.

"A food secure home is guaranteeing the peace and liberty to do other economic activities. That is why we are prioritizing food production through this scheme," says Jenala.