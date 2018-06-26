26 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Limpopo to Go Back to Court As National Party Appears to Lose Control

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Ace Magashule at the ANC's 54th congress in December 2017. Photo: Daily Maverick

Disgruntled ANC members in Limpopo have confirmed they will return to court after the party held its elective conference in the province over the weekend. As ANC province after ANC province ends up in court, public trust in the party will continue to diminish.

Former Free State premier and provincial party chairman Ace Magashule might be an unlikely candidate to preach about unity, renewal and following due processes within the ANC, but the party's secretary-general is its chief administrative officer and addressed delegates at the Limpopo elective conference over the weekend of 22-24 June.

He said the movement was experiencing "interesting moments". That's one way to put it. Among a host of other problems, the party just can't seem to hold a provincial conference that doesn't go to court. The Limpopo ANC conference Magashule was speaking at is the latest to be taken to court.

"Our movement is confronted by the growing counter-revolutionary and self-serving tendencies of opportunism, crass materialism, triumphalism, and right-wing and left-wing populism and demagogy," Magashule told Limpopo delegates.

"These are the worrisome tendencies that if not attended to, have the preponderance to erode...

