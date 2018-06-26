South Africa: As ANC Starts Work On Its 2019 Election Manifesto, Major Problems Remain Unresolved

analysis

The ANC has set the wheels in motion in preparation for the general election in 2019, trying to reposition itself as a broad church as it actively seeks outside views and robust engagement.

The ANC held a manifesto consultative workshop in Irene where it brought together more than 600 national and provincial leaders, deployees in government from across the country, well known activists and even academics.

The objective was to bring together a range of ideas to put together a set of ideas that would be their vision of what's best for the country in the next five years.

The ANC is trying in earnest not to be inward looking or to be sidetracked by the paralysis caused by constant provincial contestation. There seems to be a perhaps unifying realisation that convincing the electorate will not be easy.

Which is why when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the conference he challenged participants to be honest and call a spade a spade.

"I want to say in this workshop people are invited to debate issues robustly, to be as...