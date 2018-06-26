26 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: As ANC Starts Work On Its 2019 Election Manifesto, Major Problems Remain Unresolved

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

The ANC has set the wheels in motion in preparation for the general election in 2019, trying to reposition itself as a broad church as it actively seeks outside views and robust engagement.

The ANC held a manifesto consultative workshop in Irene where it brought together more than 600 national and provincial leaders, deployees in government from across the country, well known activists and even academics.

The objective was to bring together a range of ideas to put together a set of ideas that would be their vision of what's best for the country in the next five years.

The ANC is trying in earnest not to be inward looking or to be sidetracked by the paralysis caused by constant provincial contestation. There seems to be a perhaps unifying realisation that convincing the electorate will not be easy.

Which is why when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the conference he challenged participants to be honest and call a spade a spade.

"I want to say in this workshop people are invited to debate issues robustly, to be as...

South Africa

First Public Hearing On Land Expropriation to Commence

Written submissions on land expropriation without compensation are done and dusted, and now South Africans have their… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.