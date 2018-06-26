26 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Talking 'Bout Economic Revolution - Never Mind Rwanda and China, We Have to Find Our Own Path

analysis By Stephen Grootes

In the ongoing quest to find a solution to the biggest problem we face, that of growing the economy, empowering people while doing so and finally slaying the other problems our poverty and racialised inequality inevitably lead to, there are many ideas and comparisons that do the rounds. One of the biggest is why we have not been able to follow the examples of countries like Rwanda after the genocide, West Germany in the 1950s, and much of Asia in their post-colonial decades. Well. It's not so simple.

It is common sometimes to blame particular political individuals, or to say that in fact it is indeed the work of just one person (Exhibit A: Jacob Zuma). None of that can be the case. The fact is, our economy has not grown, not because of a lack of resources, but because of the very structure of our society. And that makes it terribly difficult to surmount for any politician, no matter how gifted they may be.

When lamenting our poor economic performance, it is almost natural to look wistfully towards other countries which have been in supposedly similar positions...

