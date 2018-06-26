Zimbabwe: Female Politicians Decry Stigma

Female politicians have decried stigma, which they say affect women's participation in politics.

Addressing a rally in Mhangura recently, zanu-pf Makonde District sitting Women's Quota representative Cde Jennifer Mhlanga said female politicians normally faced political stigma.

"Women in political positions are never seen as people who can also make their choices, with their spouses only coming in to give support because our callings are different," she said.

"For instance, when I ventured into politics, some people said they would not vote for me because I was my husband's puppet."

Cde Mhlanga said Mhangura Constituency zanu-pf National Assembly candidate Cde Precious Chinhamo Masango was also facing similar challenges.

Society, she said, should respect women's choices, especially when they decide to venture into the male-dominated political arena.

Cde Mhlanga said women politicians required their spouses' support for them to succeed in politics.

Cde Chinhamo Masango concurred with Cde Mhlanga, adding that women needed financial support from their husbands.

"As women, we need our husbands' support," Cde Chinhamo Masango said.

"My husband supported me financially and permitted me to pursue my political career, which means that people should also give him his space in my life as my husband."

Cde Mhlanga said people should resoundingly vote for the party to win all Senatorial and Quota System positions in the province. Only three out of 22 National Assembly seats are being represented by women in Mashonaland West Province following primary elections conducted recently.

Other parties also fielded few women.