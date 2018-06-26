26 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President's Big Dream for Varsities

By Tendai Mugabe

Government is working on modalities to ensure that universities and other institutions of higher learning produce graduates who fit in well in the country's industrialisation policy to promote employment creation and economic growth, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing hordes of Zanu-PF supporters at a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said inventions by graduates should be commercialised to create wealth.

In line with this thrust, President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by his two deputies General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Cde Kembo Mohadi and several Politburo members, said he launched an incubation hub at the Midlands State University to promote research and protecting intellectual property.

The MSU hub is one of the six innovation centres to be launched at other State universities soon.

"I have set down (my) administration with institutions of higher learning, our universities to say we must now focus on producing products from universities and institutions of higher learning to say we must now produce products that fit in the industrialisation concept of this country," said President Mnangagwa.

"All vice chancellors of our universities and captains of industry have come together to say those captains of industry what type of skills do they want for the economy to go forward, what universities should do in terms of their curriculum to produce products who can fit in modern Zimbabwe the Zimbabwe we want, Zimbabwe of tomorrow."

