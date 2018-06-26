Zimbabwe: Commercial Model Wins Miss Tourism Harare

Local model Panashe Kimberly Peters won the Miss Tourism Harare contest beating 29 finalists from the country's four provinces.

The 21-year-old who sailed through the rigorous question and answer segment, will lead the other five selected girls from the Miss Tourism Harare batch in the finals of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe scheduled to take place in September.

Maita Kainga (24) was voted Second Princess while the First Princess title went to Nelia Marisa aged 23 at this event which attracted participants from Mashonaland Central, East, and Harare Metropolitan provinces.

Chido Nyika (23) from Harare was voted the People's Choice with Kudzai Chivinge (23) selected to represent Mashonaland Central, Natalie Mangondo (21-Mashonaland East) and Pauline Marere (24) Mashonaland West.

Peters, who has appeared on G-Tel mobile adverts, said her winning came as a huge surprise.

"I am so grateful and surprised that I am the queen. Yes, it is a bold move turning to pageantry from commercial model. I have the requirements as I am 1,67m tall," said the buoyant Peters.

Although, she was one of the short girls among the 30, judge Tare Munzara said Peters was beautiful and above the international standard height of 1,64m.

Munzara also added that Peters was buoyant and had what it takes to compete at the international level.

However, the whole event was marred by poor music coordination as some contestants had to model first, without music in some segments -- something which angered fans.

Some contestants shocked the judges and the audience because of their level of ignorance.

They failed to answer simple general knowledge questions.

The event was attended by Miss Tourism Zimbabwe president Sarah Mpofu Sibanda, former models and celebrities such as Sibusisiwe Dube, Lisa Morgan and actor Zolile Makeleni among others.

ZBC television and radio personalities Prominance Makaza and Nyasha Munenga were the masters of ceremony.

The two stunned the audience with some blunders.

Zim Gossip Models founder member Mercy Mushaninga hosted the event.