25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 18m Humpback Whale Carcass Towed to Hout Bay Harbour

Tagged:

Related Topics

An 18m humpback whale carcass has been towed to Hout Bay harbour from Kommetjie in Cape Town.

The adult southern right whale, which is estimated to weigh over 40 tons, was spotted by an eyewitness at around 10:45 on Monday, National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

The witness informed Hout Bay's NSRI duty crew. Lambinon said the carcass was floating 200m off shore at the time.

He added that Kommetjie and Hout Bay NSRI duty crew found that it would wash ashore in the vicinity of the Kommetjie boat slip-way."The City of Cape Town (CoCT) marine animal stranding network [was] activated. But as a precautionary measure, NSRI Hout Bay launched the deep sea rescue craft Nadine Gordimer anticipating to reach the scene quickly to attach a towline to hold the whale carcass from washing ashore until a CoCT marine unit could get to the scene," Lambinon said.He said the NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue craft Il Battello was also launched from NSRI Kommetjie to assist with manoeuvrability around the carcass while a towline was attached.Lambinon said a towline was then rigged to the carcass and it was towed to Hout Bay successfully.

'Navigational hazard'

The NSRI Hout Bay deep sea rescue craft towed the carcass about three knots to the Hout Bay harbour, where the CoCT cleansing department would recover the carcass for disposal.

Lambinon said if the carcass was towed to sea, it would have been a "navigational hazard" to the ships and boats.

"It was considered to tow the carcass out to sea (to allow for natural decomposition at sea) but our fear was that the large carcass and heavy weight may have been a hazard to shipping vessels or fishing vessels at sea," he said. Lambinon added that the reason why the carcass was towed to Hout Bay Harbour was because it would be easy for the cleansing department to break it up and take it to the disposal site. "Taking all of this into account the only option that presented as the best option was to tow the carcass to Hout Bay for controlled and easily accessible recovery and disposal," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

First Public Hearing On Land Expropriation to Commence

Written submissions on land expropriation without compensation are done and dusted, and now South Africans have their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.