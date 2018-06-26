25 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bahrain Seeks to Strengthen Co-Operation With Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Emir of Bahrain Kingdom, Bin Isa Al Kalifa, manifested on Sunday in Manama, the desire to visit Angola with view to strengthening the cooperation and friendly ties between the two peoples.

During a meeting with Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, on the fringes of the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the monarch expressed satisfaction with the visit of the delegation of Angola in his Kingdom, which hosts a UNESCO meeting for the first time.

In her turn, the Angolan official spoke of Angola's government commitment in the defense and preservation of the world heritage and engagement in cooperating at global level for the cause of the heritage and peace.

Angola

Foreign Affairs Minister Augusto Attending AU 31st Summit

An Angolan delegation led by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, is attending the African Union Summit taking… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.