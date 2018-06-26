Angola: Bahrain Seeks to Strengthen Co-Operation With Angola

Luanda — The Emir of Bahrain Kingdom, Bin Isa Al Kalifa, manifested on Sunday in Manama, the desire to visit Angola with view to strengthening the cooperation and friendly ties between the two peoples.

During a meeting with Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, on the fringes of the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the monarch expressed satisfaction with the visit of the delegation of Angola in his Kingdom, which hosts a UNESCO meeting for the first time.

In her turn, the Angolan official spoke of Angola's government commitment in the defense and preservation of the world heritage and engagement in cooperating at global level for the cause of the heritage and peace.