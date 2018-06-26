Malawi: New Escom Management Worries With 'Nefficiency' - Chiwaya

New management for the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has challenged its employees that 'inefficiencies' in service delivery shall no longer be tolerated as the demand for energy continues to rise each passing day in the country.

Speaking in an interview, ESCOM's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alexon Chiwaya said the parastatal aims at complementing current on-going strides to lessen or eradicate the long standing load shedding schedules and blackouts nationwide.

"It is a well-known fact that electricity demand is rising steadily owing to the country's rising population and industrial growth," Chiwaya said.

"The current foresight and visionary leadership thought it wise to come up with various interventions including the installation of heavy duty stand-by diesel generators in the short term to beef up the predominantly relied upon hydro-electric power," Chiwaya said.

Chiwaya admitted that the country did not have a long term plan in the energy sector for the past 50 years which could have ably responded to the growing urbanization which has resulted into high demand for hydro-electric energy.

"It is true that ever since the country attained independence, there has been inadequate economic investment in the energy sector to match the ever-increasing demand nationwide," he added.

He disclosed that the corporation's new management would strive towards ensuring that it delivers good quality services to consumers.

Chiwaya said the corporation was working around the clock to ensure that erratic or intermittent power supplies become history in the country as evidenced by the steady reduction of load shedding schedules from the previous 24 hours to as low as six or even less hours daily.

He emphasized that ESCOM shall always adhere to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority's monitoring and regulating mandatory powers of ensuring that no 'inefficiencies' occur in its service delivery considering that energy demand continues to rise on a daily basis across the country.

Speaking in a separate interview, ESCOM's Board Chairperson, Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira confessed that having electricity around the clock might take a little bit longer, commending the country's leadership for its efforts in coming up with huge economic investments in the energy sector.

Mpinganjira observed no single economy globally grows without heavy economic investment in the energy sector.

"It is a must to invest in the energy sector if the country's economy has to grow progressively. Otherwise, the country's leadership has already shown a lot of political to invest in the sector," Mpinganjira said.