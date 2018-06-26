26 June 2018

Nigeria: I'll Stop Killings If Elected - Makarfi

By Ben Agande and Dirisu Yakubu

Against the background of the killing of over 100 people in Plateau State by herdsmen, the former chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and presidential aspirant of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said he will stop the killings and other security challenges in the country if elected President.

He spoke, yesterday, in Kaduna after his endorsement by stakeholders of the party in the state.

According to Makarfi, with his wealth of experience and exposure, Nigerians would be better off with him at the helms of affairs.

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman of PDP, Dr. Hassan Hyet, said Senator Makarfi remains the best person to rule this country in 2019.

Meanwhile, Senator Makarfi and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the killings which claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children, on Sunday.

They decried heightened insecurity in the country and urged security agencies to live up to expectations and stem the insecurity across the country.

Speaking, Makarfi who is also a former governor of Kaduna State, in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Sirajo, said: "Senator Makarfi believes that even though disagreements are normal in any human setting, the civilised way of resolving such disagreements is by communicating with one another through constant and continuous constructive engagement."

