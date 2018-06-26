Nigeria: Govt to Deploy More Soldiers to Plateau - Osinbajo

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured citizens of Plateau State, and indeed Nigerians, that the federal government will end the ongoing violence and killings in the state.

The vice president said the federal government has concluded arrangements to deploy more troops to the state to help in curtailing the situation which has led to the loss of many lives.

He said the soldiers, when deployed, will assist the earlier unit of special mobile police force deployed to the state by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the wake of the violence.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this at government house, Jos, during an emergency security stakeholders meeting on Monday night, as part of the federal government 's strategy to end the ongoing killings.

The police in Plateau State said 86 people were killed in the last attack, but eyewitnesses argue that 120 people died in the attack.

The vice president charged leaders to desist from making inflammatory statements over the unrest, capable of fueling the violence.

In an address welcoming the vice president, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, told Mr Osinbajo that his administration had, on assumption of office three years ago, constituted a fact finding committee to look into civil disturbance between Fulani and Beroms, which he inherited.

Mr Lalong said the renewed killings between Fulani and Beroms took him by surprise, because the warring factions had recently assured him that they have resolved to live in peace with one another.

The vice president and the governor sued for peace among the warring factions and reiterated the government's commitment in securing lives and property of citizen.

All heads of security operatives in the state, the speaker of the state house of assembly and commissioners attended the security stakeholders meeting.

The chairman, council of chiefs in Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Gyang Buba, a retired controller general of custom, and other traditional and community leaders were also present at the security council meeting.

Similarly, the Plateau State chairman of cattle breeders association, Mohammed Nura, was also among other stakeholders who attended the emergency security meeting with the vice president.