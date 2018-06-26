26 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Spokesman Visits Herald

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fidelis Munyoro

MDC Zimbabwe presidential spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda yesterday paid a courtesy call on The Herald Editor-in-Chief Caesar Zvayi.

Dr Sibanda, who was accompanied by senior official Ms Maureen Kademaunga, met Zvayi in his office along with his deputy Joram Nyathi.

Dr Sibanda told The Herald after the meeting that he had a frank and progressive discussion with Zvayi.

"We had a progressive meeting," said Dr Sibanda.

"We talked about understanding that political contestation is necessary for the development of our country and in our continent and that we need to work together regardless of perceptions."

The visit by Dr Sibanda is the first by the opposition presidential spokesperson to engage the institution on issues of mutual concern

Dr Sibanda said it was important to raise their concerns with The Herald as the biggest daily newspaper in the country.

"For me, I hope that is the first step for us to engage regardless of perceptions and we also accept that we as MDC we do not expect any newspapers to cover us as we wish to be covered," he said. "We simply accept that everybody has their opinion.

"However, there was an undertaking from the leadership here that coverage would be normalised."

Dr Sibanda said Zvayi told him his door was open.

"Even some people in the MDC felt that The Herald is here to also serve the interest of the party by virtue of it being one of the largest political players in the country," said Dr Sibanda.

"The editor noted that there had been no direct communication between the organisation and the MDC which we are beginning to do.

"We talked a lot about the requirement of this institution to cover the political playing field fairly and equitably."

On the part of MDC, Dr Sibanda said he made an undertaking that he would ensure that reporters from The Herald covering MDC events are safe.

Journalists from The Herald have been attacked by MDC-T supporters in the past.

He said Zvayi also assured him that there was no deliberate policy by The Herald to avoid covering the MDC.

On his part Zvayi welcomed Dr Sibanda's visit saying The Herald was fully aware of its constitutional and statutory obligations and would strive to give all political parties coverage.

He welcomed Dr Sibanda's promise to supply The Herald with the party's schedule of rallies.

Zimbabwe

Two Die of Injuries After Bulawayo Blast

At least two people have been confirmed dead following Saturday's explosion at President Mnangagwa's White City Stadium… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.