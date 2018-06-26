MDC — T led by Mr Nelson Chamisa is being sued for $23 000 by a company that lost a vehicle over a $10 000 debt owed by the party. The political party borrowed $10 000 from Mr Roy Makumbe but failed to pay back the money that was secured by Ishline Investments' Toyota Hilux (registration number ADY 3799).

The vehicle was valued at $23 000. Ishline came to MDC-T's rescue on the understanding that the political party was going to repay the loan by April 30 last year.

However, MDC-T did not pay back the money and the Toyota Hilux was sold to recover the debt resulting in Ishline instituting legal proceedings against the political party at the High Court.

Ishline is now claiming $23 000 from the political party as replacement value for its vehicle. The company is also claiming interest on the amount, which will be calculated at the prescribed rate from the date of the issuance of summons to the date of payment of the debt in full.

Ishline is also seeking an order for costs against MDC-T. The political party is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Manyurureni and Company Legal Practitioners are acting on behalf of Ishline Investments.

The summons was served on the MDC-T officials at Harvest House in Harare.