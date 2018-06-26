26 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kano Varsity Imposes Fine On Students Over Vandalization

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has imposed penalty on its students over their role during rampage that led to the destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

In the ensuing mayhem that occurred last May, no fewer than 21 areas were allegedly vandalised by the students that forced the school authority to shut the school.

The university students had on May 2, threw the school into chaos over their colleagues that drowned at Wudil River.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, said the institution would reopen July 9 but "each student will pay a penalty of N13,000, and medical screening charges of N4,000 respectively. "

The vice chancellor, who announced a staggered resumption timetable, said that all students would be screened by their respective faculties.

He added that all cleared students are expected to report to the hostel August 5 in readiness for commencement of lectures.

He said the decision to levy the students was reached by the Senate of the University at its 84th meeting after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Professor Musa further sacked the Students Union Government for what he described as under performance, adding that he has the statutory responsibilities as enshrined in the university law.

"The dissolved Students Union Government executives henceforth seized to be representatives of the students in any matter affecting the running of the university ".

"For the purpose of smooth and effective running of the university, a Student Representative Committee (SRC) will soon be constituted and inaugurated to address matters of interest of all students of the university".

Nigeria

Which Are the Continent's Most Dangerous Countries for Women?

India named as the world's most dangerous country for women in a survey of global experts Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.