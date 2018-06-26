Kano — Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has imposed penalty on its students over their role during rampage that led to the destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

In the ensuing mayhem that occurred last May, no fewer than 21 areas were allegedly vandalised by the students that forced the school authority to shut the school.

The university students had on May 2, threw the school into chaos over their colleagues that drowned at Wudil River.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, said the institution would reopen July 9 but "each student will pay a penalty of N13,000, and medical screening charges of N4,000 respectively. "

The vice chancellor, who announced a staggered resumption timetable, said that all students would be screened by their respective faculties.

He added that all cleared students are expected to report to the hostel August 5 in readiness for commencement of lectures.

He said the decision to levy the students was reached by the Senate of the University at its 84th meeting after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Professor Musa further sacked the Students Union Government for what he described as under performance, adding that he has the statutory responsibilities as enshrined in the university law.

"The dissolved Students Union Government executives henceforth seized to be representatives of the students in any matter affecting the running of the university ".

"For the purpose of smooth and effective running of the university, a Student Representative Committee (SRC) will soon be constituted and inaugurated to address matters of interest of all students of the university".