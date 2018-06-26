25 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Seeks Partners for Airports Construction to Bring Tourists Directly to Lake Malawi

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi is seeking investors under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to help in the construction of a new airport in Mangochi District to take the world directly to Lake Malawi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa.

Mussa said the government was transforming air transport in the country further with plans to rehabilitate and upgrade two other airports.

He said the partnership is also needed to help in construction of modern airports at Likoma, Nyika National Park and Blantyre to boost tourism as some of them are located in tourist destinations such as Likoma and Mangochi in the Northern and Eastern regions, respectively.

Mussa said the airports will come with high-standard hotels and transform tourism along Lake Malawi.

He said President Peter Mutharika wants to transform the country and they want serious investors who can partner government in the construction of modern airports.

"What we want is for tourists to travel from their destinations straight to lakeshore resorts. We think this is one way to boost tourism in the country," he said.

Malawi continues to provide infrastructure such as access roads to more facilities to attract more tourists and facilitate tourism.

