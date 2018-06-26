Nigeria: For the Records - Full List of New APC National Officials

The two-day national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which brought together leaders of the party and 6800 delegates over the weekend produced new officers of the party.

The election, which was partly done via consensus produced 21 National Working Committee (NWC) members and 39 non NWC members.

The party, on its website on Tuesday, published the names of the officials.

Some of the persons elected were members of the former NWC; dissolved after new officials were elected on Sunday.

Below are the full names and positions:

1. Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole - National Chairman

2. Lawali Shuaibu - Dep. Nat Chairman (North)

3. Otunba Niyi Adebayo - Dep. Nat Chairman (South)

4. Mai Mala Buni - National Secretary

5. Victor Giadom - Dep. Nat. Secretary

6. Hilliard Etagbo Eta - Nat. Vice Chairman (SS)

7. Inuwa Abdul-Kadir Esq. - Nat. Vice Chairman (NW)

8. Ahmed Wambai Suleiman - Nat. Vice Chairman (NC)

9. Mustapha Salihu - Nat. Vice Chairman (NE)

10. Emma Eneukwu - Nat. Vice Chairman (SE)

11. Bankole Oluwajana - Nat. Vice Chairman (S/W)

12. Emma Ibediro - Nat. Organizing Secretary

13. Babatunde Ogala Esq. - Nat. Legal Adviser

14. Tajudeen Bello - Nat. Financial Secretary

15. Ibrahim K. Masari - Nat. Welfare Secretary

16. Adamu Fanda - National Treasurer

17. Bolaji Abdullahi - National Publicity Secretary

18. George Moghalu - National Auditor

19. Salamatu Baiwa - National Women Leader

20. Sadiq S. Abubakar - National Youth Leader

21. Misbau Lawal Didi - Disabled Leader

Non-National Working Committee

1. Sunday Jacob Chukwu - Deputy Nat. Fin. Secretary

2. Mohammed Sani - - Deputy Organising Secretary

3. E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta - Dep. Nat Legal Adviser

4. Mohammed Tanko Zakari - Dep. National Treasurer

5. Jock Alamba - Dep. Welfare Secretary

6. Nabena Yekini - Dep. Nat Pub Secretary

7. Isa Modu Chul - Dep. National Auditor

8. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu - Dep. Nat Women Leader

9. Hafiz Bolaji - Dep. Nat Youth Leader

10. Tukur Abdulkadir Gusau - Zonal Secretary (NW)

11. John Uwaede - Zonal Secretary (SE)

12. Zakari Mohammed - Zonal Secretary (NC)

13. Ayo Afolabi - Zonal Secretary (SW)

14. Dave Okumgba - Zonal Secretary (SS)

15. Abuabkar S. Ajiya - Zonal Secretary (NE)

16. Onyeka Olisemeka - Zonal Youth Leader (SE)

17. Kashim Bello Maigari - Zonal Youth Leader (NE)

18. Terver Aginde - Zonal Youth Leader (NC)

19. Lanre Olarewaju - Zonal Youth Leader (SW)

20. Koteteh Ibadan - Zonal Youth Leader (SS)

21. Abubakar Saadu - Zonal Youth Leader (NW)

22. Abdulmanaf Muhammad - Zonal Org. Secretary (NW)

23. Timothy Amah - Zonal Org. Secretary (SE)

24. Ibrahim makun Abdul - Zonal Org. Secretary (NC)

25. Ferdinand Adie Atsu - Zonal Org. Secretary (SS)

26. David Olufemi Egbedeyi - Zonal Org. Secretary (SW)

27. Shuaibu AbdulRahman - Zonal Org. Secretary (NE)

28. Amina Manga - Zonal Woman Leader (NE)

29. Yahanasu Buba Ahmed - Zonal Woman Leader (NW)

30. Olukemi Nelson - Zonal Woman Leader (SW)

31. Rachael Akpabio - Zonal Woman Leader (SS)

32. Hassana Abdullahi - Zonal Woman Leader (NC)

33. Blessing Onugha - Zonal Woman Leader (SE)

34. Koteteh Ibadan - Ex-Officio (SS)

35. Omolaoye O. Akintola - Ex-Officio (SW)

36. Nelson Alapa - Ex-Officio (NC)

37. Nduka Anyanwu - Ex-Officio (SE)

38. Mamman Isah Azare - Ex-Officio (NE)

39. Nasiru Danu - Ex-Officio (NW)